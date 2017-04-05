Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Armed Robbery Case

On Friday, March 31, 2017, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.
Investigation showed a lone male suspect entered the business and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. During the course of the transaction, the man jumped over the counter, produced a weapon and ordered the employee to give him cash. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’9”, medium build, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He was armed with a knife.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.
Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
I wish they would give better descriptions when they put this information out. Maybe try and narrow it down from thousands of people to dozens. Stuff like hair color, tattoos, piercings, scars, or anything other then the general descriptions they always give us. I am all for whatever it takes to get trash like the guy who did this in prison and away from innocent people.
Now why doesn’t this suprise me, “A BLACK MALE!” Iam so happy that I moved out of Waldorf back in 2005. That’s the year when the junk home loans started or also known ad interst only. Then everyone and their brother started moving into Charles county from the north. Waldorf use to be a very nice place to live and raise a family. Those days are gone and never will return. SMH.