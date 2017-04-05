Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Armed Robbery Case

On Friday, March 31, 2017, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation showed a lone male suspect entered the business and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. During the course of the transaction, the man jumped over the counter, produced a weapon and ordered the employee to give him cash. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’9”, medium build, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.