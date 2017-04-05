St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Announce Promotion of Joseph Stanalonis

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s office is honored to announce the promotion of Senior State’s Attorney Joseph Stanalonis to Deputy State’s Attorney. Mr. Stanalonis will serve as Deputy State’s Attorney for administration, along with Deputy State’s Attorney Ted Weiner who is in charge of operations of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Stanalonis has served the citizens of St. Mary’s for over 20 years since graduating from the University Of Baltimore School Of Law in 1996. As a career prosecutor he has lead the Juvenile Division, Special Victims Division, Child Support Division and most recently he served as the Chief of the District Court. Throughout his tenure he has maintained a full caseload of serious felony cases in addition to serving as the prosecutor assigned to Adult Recovery Court and Juvenile Drug Court.

Mr. Stanalonis is also the State’s Attorney Coordinator for Project Graduation.

Over the past 3 years, Mr. Stanalonis was assigned to the administrative responsibilities for the office which includes appearing before the County Commissioners on behalf of the State’s Attorney.

As part of his promotion he will continue to oversee these administrative functions.

States Attorney Richard D. Fritz would like to thank Joseph Stanalonis for his hard work and dedication to protecting our community.