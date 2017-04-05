Wednesday’s Pet is Mouse in the House

Wednesday’s Pet for 4-5-2017

Featured Pet: Mouse in the House

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Dachshund/Chihuahua Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small (9 lbs)

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Mouse in the House is a 4-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua Mix. She is a unique looking little girl. She loves to be held and cuddle. Mouse gets along great with other dogs, but would do great as an only dog also. She is playful, fun and intelligent. Mouse will make a wonderful addition to a family that is willing to give her a great home.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Mouse, please fill out an application HERE:

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

