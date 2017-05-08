UPDATE: Hollywood Man Released from Jail After Driving While Impaired by Drugs Again and Again

UPDATE 5/8/2017: On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Richard Casey Quade, 28, of Hollywood, was arrested and charged with failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, negligent driving, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, reckless driving and violating drivers license restriction.
Quade was released on May 3, 2017, after posting 10% of a $3,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in District Court in St. Mary’s County on June 28, 2017 for these charges..
Quade is also scheduled to appear in District Court on June 1, 2017, on the following charges, CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.
UPDATE 5/3/2017: On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Richard Casey Quade, 28, of Hollywood, was arrested again for driving a vehicle while impaired.
Quade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center.
The photos in this article are from his last arrest less than a month ago when he was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.
Details of last nights arrest were not available at this time, but a request was made to the Sheriff’s Office and this article will be updated as we receive more information.
UPDATE 4/6/2017 @ 6:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:34 p.m., Corporal J. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Patuxent Beach Road, in California.
The preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a vehicle, identified as Richard Casey Quade, age 28, of Hollywood, struck the rear of another vehicle.
During the investigation, Quade was found to be in possession of Oxycodone and police determined him to be under the influence of a suspected depressant.
Quade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana, driving (attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision.
Quade was released on April 6, after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.
4/6/2017: On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road, in California.
Richard Casey Quade, 28, of Hollywood was the at fault driver in the motor vehicle accident that occurred in the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road, in California.
Police suspected Quade was driving while impaired, and drugs were discovered during a search of Quade and his vehicle.
Quade was taken to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center for processing.
At this time, the charges for Quade’s April 5th incident are not available, but a request was made to the Sheriff’s Office and this article will be updated as we receive more information.
As of Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Quade was still incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center
