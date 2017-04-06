Townhouse Fire in Leonardtown Ruled Arson

April 6, 2017

On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at approximately 10:12 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown and surrounding departments were alerted to report of a townhouse fire at 22798 Lawrence Avenue, in Leonardtown.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a vacant two story townhouse with smoke showing.

An investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set with an incendiary device and self extinguished prior to spreading to other parts of the townhouse.

The investigation is continuing.

Damage to the townhouse was estimated at $500.



 

This entry was posted on April 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.