Two Waldorf Men Charged with Theft, Burglary and Destruction of Property

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Secluded Way Court, in Drayden, for the report of two subjects stealing HVAC units from a vacant residence.

A witness maintained visual contact of the suspects and the suspect vehicle, providing continuous updates of their location to the Emergency Communications Dispatcher. Deputy G. Muschette intercepted the vehicle on Wildewood Parkway in California, where the driver, Mark Edward Stuart II, 24, and passenger Lloyd Howard Isenberg, 36, both of Waldorf, were identified.

The investigation revealed Stuart and Isenberg had been contracted out previously to winterize the home and make small repairs back in March. The suspects did not have permission to return to the residence and remove the two HVAC units.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were both charged by Deputy J. Bush with Theft over $1000 less than $10,000/Malicious Destruction of Property/Burglary 4th Degree.

