St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests, Warrants, and Criminal Summons – 4/9/2017

3/26/17 – Assault 2nd Degree – Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Primrose Ct., Lexington Park, for a reported Domestic Assault. Deputy C. Edwards met with the victim who advised she and the suspect, Jonathan Albert Anderson, 26 of Lexington Park, were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when the suspect struck the victim on the right side of her head and face, leaving visible signs of injury. The suspect had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Anderson was apprehended a short distance away and arrested. Anderson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

3/26/17 – Violation of Peace Order – Deputy Siciliano responded to 22000 block of Valley Estates Dr., Lexington Park, for the report of a violation of a peace order. Upon arrival, the victim provided evidence that the suspect, Tiarra Lashelle Brooks, 32 of Lexington Park, had repeatedly contacted the victim through Facebook. The victim further advised she has an active Peace Order issued by District Court prohibiting the suspect from harassing or contacting her. Deputy Siciliano located and arrested the suspect, and she was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where the suspect was charged with two counts of Failing to comply with a Peace Order.

3/25/17 – Violation of Peace Order – Deputy D. Sidorowicz responded to the 45000 block of Wrong Way Lane in California, for an alleged violation of a Peace Order. The investigation revealed suspect Kimberley Bernice Bowles, 43 of California, violated an active peace order by contacting the victim in person and making unwanted statements to him. Bowles was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Violation of Peace Order.

3/23/17 – False Statement to a Peace Officer and Warrant Service – Deputy C. Ball responded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for a Warrant Service. Upon arrival, he met with the suspect, Christie Elizabeth Smallwood, 27 of Clinton, who advised she had received a letter indicating there was an outstanding arrest warrant under her name. The investigation revealed Smallwood had provided a fictitious name and date of birth to law enforcement during a theft investigation. Deputy Ball arrested Smallwood and transported her to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged for False Statement to a Peace Officer and served the open warrant for Failing to Appear in District Court.

3/29/17 – Violation of Protective Order – Corporal B. Foor responded to a residence in the 16000 block of Three Notch Rd., Ridge, for an alleged Violation of a Protective Order. Upon arrival, Corporal Foor located the suspect Angela Lucille Hall, 42 of Ridge, at the residence. The investigation revealed Hall was in violation of an active final protective order, which stated the suspect was not permitted to be at the residence. Hall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

3/31/17 – CDS Arrest – Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, 23 of Lexington Park, was indicted after St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives made undercover purchases of heroin from him. He was located and arrested on March 31, 2017. He was originally held without bond.

4/03/17 – Confine Unattended Child – Deputies responded to the Target parking lot in California, for the report of two small children left unattended in a running vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot and observed the vehicle to be locked, running, and two children, ages three and one, in the back seat. Cheryl Ann Knott, 31, of St. Inigoes, returned to the vehicle after several minutes had lapsed from the initial complaint received at the Emergency Communications Center and her arrival back to the vehicle. Knott was identified as the children’s mother and was issued a Criminal Citation for Confine Unattended Child. Arrest by Corporal B. Foor.

3/21/17 –Assault 2nd Degree – Corporal D. Reppel responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, for the report of an assault. The investigation revealed the suspect, Jarrell Rahiem Johnson, 29 of California, initiated an unprovoked physical attack against the victim, by striking the victim several times in the arms and chest area with his fist. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and remained in the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

3/22/17 – Possession of CDS not Marijuana – Deputy First Class D. Potter conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that was traveling on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. During the traffic stop, Corporal B. Rishel and his K-9 partner conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle, when the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed the operator, Charles Lewis Guy, 53 of Lexington Park, to be in possession of suspected cocaine. Guy was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with Possession of CDS not marijuana.

3/30/17 – Possession Open Container Public – Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Rd., for a report of subjects trespassing at the rear of a commercial building. Corporal T. Snyder and Deputy First Class V. Pontorno located the suspects Joseph Michael Curtis, 52, of Lexington Park, and William Alexander Sledge, 58, of Lexington Park, to the rear of a commercially owned building and actively consuming alcoholic beverages. The investigation revealed neither suspect had permission from the property owners to be on the property. Both suspects were issued Criminal Citations of Possession of Open Containers in Public and both were served Notices Not To Trespass on the property.

3/31/17 – Possess contraband in a place of confinement – Deputy J. Davis responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an inmate in possession of contraband. The investigation revealed suspect, Charles Patrick Hancock, 22 of Hollywood, was observed by a Correctional Officer attempting to hide loose tobacco in a paper towel. The loose tobacco was secured and the suspect was charged with possession of contraband while in a place of confinement. Hancock was then released back to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

4/06/17 – Possess contraband in place of confinement/Possession of CDS while confined/CDS possess -not marijuana – Corporal Brandon Foor responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported CDS violation. The investigation revealed Correctional Officer M. Labanowski was conducting a search of an inmate’s property when he located a suboxone strip in the inmate’s possession. The inmate was identified as Sean Marino Goins, 35 of Leonardtown. Corporal Brandon Foor arrested and charged Goins with Possessing contraband in a place of confinement/Possession of CDS while confined/CDS possess not marijuana. The suspect was released back to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.