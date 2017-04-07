No April Fools’ Joke – Bowie Woman Wins $250,000 Scratch-off Prize

Finds Lottery luck playing $250,000 Jackpot game

A grocery shopping outing that led to an impulsive purchase of a $250,000 winning scratch-off had the winner’s family convinced she was pulling an April Fools’ Day joke.

The Prince George’s County resident purchased her lucky $250,000 Jackpot scratch-off while shopping at her local Giant in Bowie. As she walked by the store’s Lottery vending machine, she felt compelled to buy the colorful $250,000 Jackpot instant ticket with the $10 in her pocket.

“I scratched off the ticket and saw the wishbone symbol and knew I had won,” said the 77-year-old. She immediately showed her husband the scratch-off but he doubted her Lottery luck.

The Bowie woman then called her son to share her good news. “He really thought it was some kind of April Fools’ joke,” she said. It wasn’t until he came to their house and scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery app that he and his dad became certain of her top-prize win.

What will the happy winner do with her prize? “I’ll save it for a rainy day,” she said.

The retailer also wins for selling a top-prize scratch-off in the $10 game. The Giant #310 located 15520 Annapolis Road in Bowie will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery. There are still two more top prizes on this game. along with 12 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.