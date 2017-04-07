Maryland Casinos Generate Record $141.2 Million in Revenue During March

MGM National Harbor revenue totals more than $51.2 million

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced March 2017 revenue numbers for the state’s six casinos: Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County, Maryland Live Casino in Anne Arundel County, Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County, and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County. Maryland’s casinos had a record month, totaling $141,166,114 in revenue during March 2017 – an increase of $43,313,981, or 44.3%, compared to the March 2016 figure of $97,852,133.

In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, which opened on Dec. 8, 2016, statewide casino revenue in March 2017 decreased by $7,935,811, or 8.1%.

MGM National Harbor generated $51,249,793 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in March at MGM National Harbor was: $278.37 for slot machines, $5,788.26 for banked table games and $1,463.18 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 3,114 slot machines and 165 (126 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Maryland Live Casino totaled $46,626,350 from both slot machines and table games in March. Maryland Live’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $250.36 for slot machines, $2,892.59 for banked table games and $945.77 for non-banked table games. March 2017 revenue at Maryland Live decreased by $7,980,629, or 14.6%, from March 2016. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,993 slot machines and 209 (157 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $26,967,461 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $215.19 for slot machines, $2,470.75 for banked table games and $606.19 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s March 2017 revenue decreased by $664,234, or 2.4%, from March 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 179 (154 banked and 25 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6,948,923 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $226.44 for slot machines, $2,334.12 for banked table games and $457.53 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s March 2017 revenue decreased by $95,087, or 1.3%, from March 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 850 slot machines and 20 (12 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,701,267 from both slot machines and table games in March. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $193.45 for slot machines and $1,376.64 for banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s March 2017 revenue increased by $603,189, or 14.7%, from March 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 662 slot machines and 17 table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $4,672,321 from slot machines in March, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $188.13. Casino at Ocean Downs’ March 2017 revenue increased by $200,951, or 4.5%, from March 2016. Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund as well as small-, minority- and women-owned businesses, local impact grants, local jurisdictions and the state’s horse racing industry.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

MARCH 2017 CASINO NUMBERS

