Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Final Passage of Ethics Reform Legislation

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement regarding the final and unanimous passage of the administration’s Public Integrity Act of 2017 by the Maryland General Assembly:

“Today is a great day in our historic state capital. I commend Senate President Mike Miller, House Speaker Mike Busch, and the Maryland General Assembly for working with our administration in a bipartisan fashion to unanimously pass the most important and transformative ethics reform legislation in over a decade. Together, we have made major progress in fulfilling our shared obligation to preserve the honor and the foundation of public trust that our proud institutions of government should always command.

“With this legislation, we are reaffirming our promise and commitment to the accountability, transparency, and fairness that the people of Maryland deserve. I look forward to joining with both presiding officers in signing the Public Integrity Act of 2017 into law.