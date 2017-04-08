2017 Annual Spring “Fishin’ Buddies” Derby Scheduled for May 6

The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will sponsor the 2017 annual Spring Fishin’ Buddies Derby at Gilbert Run Park in Dentsville, on Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anglers will compete by teams, which must include one adult at least 21 years of age and one child between the ages of 6 and 15. Each team must supply their own rods and bait. Trophies will be awarded in the two age divisions. Bank anglers will compete separately from those who fish from a boat. Local businesses have donated numerous fishing-related door prizes. All teams are eligible for the door prize drawings. Lunch will be provided to all participants.

The entry fee is $7 per team. Pre-registration is required since participation is limited.

Entry forms are available at Gilbert Run Park or the main office of the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism (8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco).

Registration forms are due to the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism main office by noon on Wednesday, May 3.

For more information or to receive an entry form, call the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, at 301-932-3470 or 301-870-3388 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.