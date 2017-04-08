St. Mary’s County Government Operations Schedule for Good Friday / Easter

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday. Administrative offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, April 17.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate normal hours and schedules on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. The landfill, Convenience Centers and STS will be closed on Sunday, April 16, in observance of Easter. SSTAP (Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program) will not be available on Good Friday (April 14). SSTAP will resume normal operations on Monday, April 17.

All three branch locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Friday, April 14 for Good Friday. All locations will be open on Saturday, April 15. The Lexington Park Library will be closed on Sunday, April 16 for Easter.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Friday, April 14 and there will be no Wheels on Meals deliveries.