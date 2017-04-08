Calvert County Announces Good Friday Schedule

April 8, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed April 14, 2017, in observance of Good Friday. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will be closed April 14 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service Friday, April 14.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed April 14.
• Mt. Hope, Harriet E. Brown, Northeast and Southern community centers will be closed April 14.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours on Friday, April 14 and throughout the holiday weekend.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours April 14.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be open with regular hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal park hours.

This entry was posted on April 8, 2017 at 3:12 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.