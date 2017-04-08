Calvert County Announces Good Friday Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed April 14, 2017, in observance of Good Friday. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will be closed April 14 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.

• There will be no county bus service Friday, April 14.

• Calvert Library locations will be closed April 14.

• Mt. Hope, Harriet E. Brown, Northeast and Southern community centers will be closed April 14.

• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours on Friday, April 14 and throughout the holiday weekend.

• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours April 14.

• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be open with regular hours.

• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Flag Ponds Nature Park, Kings Landing Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with normal park hours.