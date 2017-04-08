Charles County Government April Holiday Schedule

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of April. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.

Monday, April 10 –Thursday, April 13

All school based community centers are closed.

Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 14 (Good Friday)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center and all school based community centers are closed.

Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Charles County Public Library is closed (all branches).

Charles County Department of Health is closed.

Saturday, April 15

Charles County Public Library is closed (all branches).

School based community centers are closed.

Sunday, April 16 (Easter)

Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools are closed.

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.

Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) is closed.

Monday, April 17

Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

School based community centers are closed.

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.