Volunteers Needed on May 6 for Special Olympics Spring Games

April 8, 2017

Volunteers are needed for the 2017 Charles County Special Olympics Spring Games being held on Saturday, May 6 at Henry E. Lackey High School (3000 Chicamuxen Rd, Indian Head) from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.  Score keepers, athlete escorts, and general volunteers are needed to assist with Bocce, Swimming, and Track and Field events.

Volunteers can register online until Monday, May 1at www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/volunteer-opportunities. No previous experience is required.  The event is rain or shine.

For additional information, contact the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at 301-932-3470. Those citizens with special needs please contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

