St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Announces Annual Unwanted Medication Collection Day

Do you have expired or unwanted medication in your medicine cabinet, but find it difficult to leave your home due to mobility or health issues? Perhaps, you’re a caregiver and find it difficult to leave your home to dispose of unwanted medications?

If this is you, you’re invited to take advantage of the fourth annual St. Mary’s County Medication Collection Day on Saturday, April 29.

Working in cooperation, the St Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office offers this collection effort to those who, due to mobility or health issues, cannot otherwise safely dispose of their medication.

Anybody who is interested in participating in having a uniformed officer from the Sheriff’s Office come to their home and pick up medications should contact Sarah Miller, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com

The deadline to schedule a pick-up is Friday, April 21.

This effort is in support of the National Take Back Day where Americans in communities across the country have safely discarded more than 350 tons of unused, expired, or unwanted drugs as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Initiative,

In addition to this annual collection day initiative, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office offers the means for safe disposal of unwanted medications every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Collection boxes are located in the front lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Leonardtown. Any unwanted medications, prescribed or over-the-counter, may be discarded in the drop-box. All deposits through this program are completely anonymous.

