Patricia Ann Seaquist, 66, of Waldorf, MD, passed away at home on April 1, 2017. Patricia was born in Tacoma, Washington, on January 20, 1951, into the military family of the late Navy Corpsman John D. Erpenbach and Maureen McGowan. She spent her youth traversing the country from east to west, according to her father’s assignments.

While working for the Department of Agriculture, Patricia met her future husband, Rodger, in 1970 at a community pool in Landover, MD. They married three years later. Their daughter, Hannah, was born to them almost 20 years later, bringing a new joy and purpose into an already loving home.

Patricia joined the Federal Express Corporation in its earliest years, becoming the first female courier in the Washington, DC area. She worked for FedEx for over 30 years while making time to be present for playground duty and Girl Scout meetings at St. Mary’s of Piscataway, where her daughter went to school. Patricia was also active in many Parish activities and especially enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

Patricia loved to travel to new and beautiful places with family and friends. Trips she especially enjoyed were to Sedona, Arizona, Yosemite, San Francisco, local beaches, and, always, to visit her sister in Florida.

After retiring in 2015, Patricia gave free reign to her artistic and creative spirit, taking her jewelry-making hobby in new directions and taking lessons in watercolor painting. She leaves behind a number of creative works and paintings through which those who knew and loved her can continue to see the world through her eyes.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 43 years, Rodger Seaquist, daughter Hannah Seaquist, sister Catherine Dick (Steven), brother Brian Erpenbach, and many family and friends.