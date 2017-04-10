Edward John “Jake” Fowler, Jr., 85 passed away April 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. He was born June 17, 1931 in Calvert County to Edward John, Sr. and Bernice (Stallings) Fowler. Jake was raised in Calvert County and worked on family farms. He was a lifelong carpenter, working primarily with Stallings Brothers Carpentry and F & F Construction. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps, earning the National Defense Service Medal and Army Occupation Medal and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1954. He was a member of American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville. Jake lived in Hallowing Point for many years and Benedict for about three years before moving to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 18 months ago. In his leisure time Jake enjoyed seafood, especially crabs, and listening to blue grass music.

Jake was preceded in death by his longtime companion Gloria Frisco. He is survived by his step-daughter Debbie L. Frisco and her companion Mike White of Benedict, grandchildren Jason and Melissa Bowen and Mickey Shifflett and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Delores Byard of Clarksville, TN, Virginia Moreland of Lothian, Shirley Bowen of Romney, WV, and Linda George of Dayton, OH, and by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Jake was preceded in death by his brothers Coolidge, Sutton, Sr., Ricky, Joseph, William “Dick”, and Franklin Fowler, and by sisters Nina Marshall, June Windsor, Betty Ann Stallings and Margaret Fowler.