William “Marvin” Marsh, 77

William “Marvin” Marsh, age 77 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (formerly of La Plata, Maryland) died April 1, 2017.

Marvin was a retired employee with Washington Gas Light Company and a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1957-1961. He was a long-time member of Pisgah United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing with the church choir. He loved golfing and billiards. He was also a member of the Southern Maryland Mustang Car Club.

He was the son of James Dean Marsh and Mary Jane Maharg Marsh. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Wendell Marsh.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet M. Knott Marsh; his daughters, Bonnie Walter and husband Jeff and Jennie Kozlowski; his step-daughter, Laura Andrews and husband John; his step-son, David James and wife Marcy; his sisters, Scharlene Kaltenbach and Dorothy Andics. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Friends received on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Marvin’s name are asked to Pisgah United Methodist Church, PO Box 168, Marbury, Maryland 20658.