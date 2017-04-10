Raymond Bruce Buckler, Sr. 53, of Lexington Park, MD died at the George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC on April 4, 2017.

He was born May 27, 1963 in Cheverly, MD to the late Joseph Isaac Buckler, Sr. and Florence Gertrude Walker Buckler.

On May 11, 1983, Raymond married his beloved wife Dawn Marie Russell Buckler. She died on August 14, 2009. He loved to hunt, fish, go camping and watch NASCAR races, but her greatest love was being with his children, grandchildren and family.

Raymond is survived by his children, Raymond Bruce Buckler, Jr. (Samantha), of Bridgeton, NJ, Heather M. Etheredge (Patrick, Sr.), of Lexington Park, MD and Angela M. Buckler of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings, Elizabeth Abramovich, of Mechanicsville, MD, Joseph I. Buckler, Jr. (Susie), of Leonardtown, MD, R. Sylvester Buckler, Sr. (Tippy), of Chaptico, MD, James Buckler, Sr. (Sharon), of King George, VA, Fay C. Wood, of California, MD, Glen Buckler, Sr. (Kathy), of Chaptico, MD; and Joanne Catterton, of Mechanicsville, MD; 6 grandchildren, Raymond Buckler III, Danielle Buckler, Robert Buckler, Patrick Etheredge, Jr., Brianna Etheredge, and Brandon Etheredge. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Florence Marie Matlock, Kathy Nowell and Danny Buckler.

Family and friends will be received for Raymond’s Life Celebration on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Pallbearers will be Raymond B. Buckler, Jr., Raymond B. Buckler III, Patrick Etheredge, Sr., Ronald Buckler, Jr., Michael Buckler and Kurt Buckler. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Buckler, Patrick Etheredge, Jr. and Brandon Etheredge.