James “Jim” Edward Gorman, Sr., 82 of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly from Galena, MD, passed away on April 1, 2017 in Lexington Park, MD. Born on February 26, 1935 in Millington, MD, he was the loving son of the late Grace Darling and John Gorman. Jim was the loving husband of the late Lillian “Tillie” Gorman whom he married on July 1, 1983 in Mechanicsville, MD. Jim is survived by his children: James Gorman, Jr. (Wanda) of Chestertown, MD, Tere Vallandingham (Joe) of Clements, MD, Ida Dilks (George) Chestertown, MD, Marsha Guy (Donnie) of Leonardtown, MD, D’Anna Drost (Kevin) of Columbia, SC, Rick Downs of Mechanicsville, MD, 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great- Grandchildren. Siblings: Ann Potts of Chestertown, MD, Louise Edler of Rock Hall, MD and Alice Jamar of Chestertown, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Gorman.

Jim graduated from Chestertown High School and has been a resident of St. Mary’s County since 1972. Jim was employed as a Maryland State Trooper retiring in 2005. He was an old car enthusiast.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 10, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Joe Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Scott Gorman, Ricky Downs, Bobby Vallandingham, Eddie Gorman, David Vallandingham and Harold Anderson.

Contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.