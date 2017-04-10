Kiana Ashley Evans, 22, of Lexington Park, MD passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 2, 2017. Born on January 4, 1995, she was the loving daughter of Monica M. Hebb of Lexington Park, MD and James A. Evans, Sr. of Lexington Park, MD. Kiana is survived by her siblings Nickia (Kia) M. Hebb of Great Mills, MD, and James A. (JJ) Evans, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Great Mills High School in 2014. Kiana enjoyed making jewelry, arts and crafts.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 9:00 AM -10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:30 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Breanna Barnes, Ebony Gough, Chantel Proctor, Aliyah Thomas, Jay Neal, and John Briscoe. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Shaquille Stewart and Calvin Berry.