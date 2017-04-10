Sharon Elaine Pilkerton, 58, of Callaway, MD passed away on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born on January 12, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Francis Claudia Bell Pilkerton and Franklin Delino Pilkerton. Sharon is survived by her husband Mark Thomas of Callaway, MD. Children: Heather Schumacher (Jack) Schumacher of Leonardtown, MD, William Hewitt, III (Richard) of Quantico, VA, and two grandchildren: Hunter Schumacher and Colton Schumacher. Siblings: Anna Mae Dean (Danny) of Drayden, MD, Wayne Pilkerton of Callaway, MD. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Hewitt. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1977.
- Home
- All News
- Traffic Cameras
- Law Enforcement
- Fire & Rescue
- Obituaries
- Weather
- Community
- Entertainment
- MORE