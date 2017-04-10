Todd Owen Farr, 30, of Clements, MD formerly from Avenue, MD, passed away on April 6, 2017. Born on February 13, 1987 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Carole Ann Farr and George Leonard Farr of Avenue, MD. Todd is survived by the love of his life Laura Elizabeth McKinney and son Austin Lee Farr both of Clements, MD. As well as, his brother Matthew Donnelly Farr (Amy) of Mechanicsville, MD, nieces and nephews: Madelyn Farr, Blake Lawrence, and Liam Lawrence. Also survived by: Ricky McKinney, Theresa McKinney, Tiffany Lawrence (Ben), and Robert McKinney.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 2005. Todd started employment with Southern Maryland Electric Company in 2006 as an apprentice lineman and became a journeyman lineman on March 12, 2010. Todd enjoyed collecting antique tractors, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Charles Gallagher and Father Anthony Lickteig con officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Joey Quade, Brian Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, Joseph Stanalonis, Timmy Farrell, Matthew Farr, Brian Farr and Aaron Fenwick. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bobby McKinney, Ben Lawrence, Tom Cross, and Patrick Farr.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Austin Lee Farr Education fund with Cedar Point Federal Credit Union.