Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 4/11/2017

During the week of March 27 through April 9 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2,709 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary:

On March 29, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy K. Williamson responded to Archers Lane, in Owings, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised someone stole a Pramac EG2800 T-Bar generator, model # EG2800 from their shed some time between March 15 – 29th. The victim was not certain whether the shed was locked but there was no damage to the shed. Tire tracks were also seen across their property.

Burglary:

On March 29, 2017, Deputy K. Williamson responded to Coxtown Lane, in Owings, in regards to a burglary. The victim advised someone broke into their storage shed and stole numerous tools sometime between March 9th – 29th. Missing tools include: a (red) self-propelled Honda lawn mower, an (orange) tiller, a lime green and black Ryobi 2016 1700 PSI pressure washer (model RY14122), an (orange) Stihl weed whacker, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a (red) Craftsman leaf blower and a Stihl ax. Tire tracks were observed cutting across the yard.

On April 6, 2017, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy T. Holt responded to Hisperia Road, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone had damaged their vehicle sometime between 11:30pm on April 5 and 8:00am the morning of April 6. The driver’s side panel was damaged with orange spray paint; it appears the gas tank was also tampered with, as the gas cap was missing and the vehicle began to shake and sputter when driven.

Destruction of Property:

On April 4, 2017, Deputy G. Gott was dispatched to McMichael’s Drive, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant explained that someone had driven through their yard around 6:30pm on April 2 and destroyed several trees on their property.

Destruction of Property:

On April 1, 2017, Deputy D. Naughton responded to the parking lot of Vera’s Beach Club, located on White Sands Drive, in Lusby, for a destruction of property complaint. The victim advised they parked their vehicle in the parking lot overnight on March 31st; at approximately 8:00am the next morning, they returned to their vehicle to discover the rear window was shattered.

Mail Tampering:

On March 31, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to Chaney Road, in Dunkirk, in reference to mail tampering. Upon arrival the victim advised that mail was removed from their mailbox and was found on the ground. At least one envelope was opened and personal information was missing. This crime took place sometime between 6:00pm on March 29 – 7:45pm on March 30.

Theft:

On March 30, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Soller’s Wharf Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim stated a rear license plate was stolen off of their vehicle sometime between 12:00pm on March 29 – 1:30pm on March 30. No suspects at this time.

Theft:

On March 29, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Rimrock Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. He made contact with the victims who advised their deck furniture was stolen – two (2) plastic Adirondack style chairs, two (2) matching foot stools and two (2) cushions for the chairs.

Theft:

On March 29, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Algonquin Trail, in Lusby, for a similar report of stolen deck furniture – a two-person metal gliding chair, two (2) metal chairs matching the glider and a metal table with a glass top matching the set. The victim stated the furniture was last seen around 2:30pm on March 27 and was noticed missing on March 28 around 7:30pm.

Theft of Mail:

On March 27, 2017, Deputy S. Moran was dispatched to HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival he made contact with the victim who stated two (2) shirts they had ordered arrived in the mail but the package was opened, and the contents were missing. This theft took place between March 23 – March 27.

If you know who committed these crimes or any other criminal activity in Calvert County, you can report it anonymously online by clicking the Crime Solvers link at www.CalvertCountySheriff.us or by calling 410-535-2800.

Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person involved in criminal activity.