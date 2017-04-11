Lusby Man Arrested for Stealing Energy Drink from 7-11 in Prince Frederick

On April 3, 2017, at approximately 7:30am, Deputy S. Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7-11 on Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, regarding a theft in progress.

Upon arrival he spoke with the complainant who stated the suspect, Matthew Hutchins, 25, of Lusby, was seen on video, stealing an Energy Drink. Hutchins was patted down and found to have a cut straw, containing crushed powder (Percocet), in his left front pocket.

Hutchins was issued a Criminal Citation for the Paraphernalia Possession (cut straw) and charged with Theft Less Than $100.00 (Energy Drink).

