First Friday Brings the Beat to Leonardtown!

April 7th marked the debut appearance of the SoMar Drummers for an evening of family-friendly fun at the local Arts & Entertainment District. The audience participation Drum Circle drew in people from near and far to join together for an exciting evening of music and harmony. Hands-on participation was a highlight of the night as people of all ages picked up a drum or percussion instrument to learn basic rhythms and techniques.

Throughout town art galleries, shops, and restaurants were open late and numerous businesses held special activities related to this month’s “Earth Day” theme. Second Hope Rescue was also present with several animals available for adoption. Special recognition is given to Platinum Sponsors Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, and the Winegardner Auto Group whose generous support allows us to hold these free community events. Be sure to join us on First Friday May 5th as we “Swing into Spring” with the Chesapeake Swingband, bring your dancing shoes! www.firstfridaysleonardtown.com