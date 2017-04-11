CSM Celebrates Work of Administrative Professionals

Event Designed to Foster Skills, Offer Networking Opportunities, April 28

The Corporate Center at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will host Administrative Professionals Development Day to celebrate local administrative professionals 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 28 at the Leonardtown Campus.

“Administrative professionals’ contributions are essential to the success of every organization,” said Debbie Friedrich, business developer with the Corporate Center. “This is a day of relaxation, learning and fun and a way to pay tribute to the hard work of these professionals and their service in our business community.”

Administrative Professionals Week began in 1952 as a way to honor administrative staff for their efforts in order to attract more people to office and administrative careers. Now, the week-long celebration, observed the last full week of April, is one of the largest in the nation.

CSM invites administrative professionals to a day of food, fun, networking and learning opportunities in a relaxed, stress-free environment. Participants will develop new strategies, skills and solutions they can immediately apply to the workplace. All area administrative professionals, including business and office managers, executive and administrative assistants, human resource administrators, customer service representatives, office assistants and clerks, are encouraged to attend.

The event kicks off with a continental breakfast at 8:15 a.m., followed by a keynote address by Jennifer Anderson, an accomplished trainer, teacher, coach and business builder. Four sessions will follow, covering topics such as change management, social media strategies, cyber-safety and health and stress relief. A lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. with plenty of networking opportunities.

The event is $125 per participant. For groups of five or more, the cost is $99 per person.

For information or to register, visit www.csmd.edu/AdminProfessionalsDevDay. For groups of five or more, contact Friedrich at 301-934-7548 for the special contract pricing.