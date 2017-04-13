Maryland State Police Arrests and DUI Report for Prince Frederick 4/13/2017





Maryland State Police from the Prince Frederick Barrack are investigating the following incidents:

Possession of Cocaine:

On 4/6/17 at 1:01 am, Trooper Stull and Trooper First Class Barlow stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Rousby Hall Rd. and Rt. 4 in Lusby.

Several criminal indicators were noted and a K-9 scan was requested.

As a result, a passenger, William T. Harrod, 54 of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of cocaine.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Marijuana and Hydrocodone:

On 4/6/17 at 11:39 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near M. F. Bowen Rd. in Prince Frederick for a possible tag violation.

A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed both marijuana and hydrocodone pills.

Jamar D. Mackall, 40 of Prince Frederick, was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Alprazolam:

On 4/7/17 at 8:32 am, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the 4700 block of William Wharf Rd. in St. Leonard for a CDS complaint.

James A. Stone, 29 of St. Leonard, was found to be in possession of Alprazolam pills for which he did not have a prescription.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Dextroamphetamine:

On 4/8/17 at 6:49 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick and Trooper Backus responded to the 190 block of Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick to check the welfare of a person.

Veronica M. Disney, 55 of no fixed address, was located and appeared to be extremely distraught and unable to give her name. A check of her backpack revealed an identification card. While checking for the ID, Dextroamphetamine was found in the backpack and it was confirmed that Ms. Disney did not have a prescription for the drug.

Once Ms. Disney was cleared by EMS personnel, she was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

On 4/1/17 at 12:11 am, Trooper Robinson responded to the 3900 block of Hunting Creek Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a theft.

Earlier in the evening the victim reported that while attending church in Prince Frederick, the rear Maryland tag (A107036) had been removed from the victim’s vehicle. The tag has been entered into NCIC. Investigation continues and surveillance videos will be reviewed.

Concealed Deadly Weapon:

On 4/1/17 at 6:37 pm, Trooper Stull and Trooper First Class Barlow responded to Stinnett Rd. in Huntingtown for a report of a suspicious person walking on the road.

Mark A. Quade, 37 of Huntingtown, was located and investigation revealed he was carrying a baseball bat and had three SOG knives concealed under his shirt. Quade stated he was agitated from an incident at his home that happened and he was waiting on the road for a vehicle that had stopped by his home earlier to return.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Oxycodone:

On 3/27/17 at 11:15 pm, Trooper Backus assisted a traffic stop on Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. The driver, Renee L. Harris, 30 of Prince Frederick, was found to be in possession of oxycodone for which she did not have a prescription.

She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

A passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana and released.

Concealed Weapon and Possession of Percocet:

On 3/28/17 at 9:16 am, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 and Commerce Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Hollie M. Brown, 31 of Port Republic, was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid license.

A number of criminal indicators were observed and a K-9 scan was requested. The search revealed percocet and a 6.75 inch blade knife in the vehicle.

Brown was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Heroin:

On 3/28/17 at 1:18 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews located a vehicle from a previously broadcast lookout and stopped the vehicle on Main and Duke Streets in Prince Frederick.

Brandon S. Richard, 24 of Prince Frederick, was found to be in possession of heroin following a K-9 scan of the vehicle.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Possession of Oxycodone:

On 3/30/17 at 6:01 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper Stull stopped to check on a disabled vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Ball Rd.

The odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A search revealed Charles R. Nye, 54 of Lusby, was in possession of Oxycodone.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Disorderly Conduct:

On 3/31/17 at 8:44 pm, Trooper Stull and Trooper First Class Barlow responded to a reported assault in progress in the 800 block of Calvert Towne Drive and Prince Frederick.

Keona D. Best, 21 of Prince Frederick, was observed fighting with another female. The assault was stopped and the parties separated. While speaking with Best, she continued to become disorderly and began to resist arrest.

She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

DUI Arrests

Name Age Date of Arrest Address Arresting Trooper

Thomas P. Voegtli 55 04/04/17 @ 02:40 pm Pr. Frederick, MD TPR. J. Jones

Kenneth S. Lockwood 38 04/08/17 @ 11:53 pm Jacksonville, FL SGT. E. West

Lauren E. Robison 27 04/09/17 @ 12:02 am St. Leonard, MD TPR. K. Stull

Alexis A. Stairs 32 04/09/17 @ 01:31 am North Beach, MD SGT. E. West

Casey J. Potter 23 04/09/17 @ 05;39 pm Mechanicsville, MD TFC J. Warrick

Vincent Manna 56 03/27/17 @ 06:41 am Mineral, WV TPR. R. Backus

Matthew J. Labash 46 03/27/17 @ 07:44 pm Owings, MD TPR. P. Kaitz

Ashley A. A. McDavid 24 04/01/17 @ 11:08 pm Capitol Heights, MD TFC S. Barlow

Alvin A. Bryce 46 04/02/17 @ 01:36 am Forestville, MD TFC K. Robinson

Samuel W. Smith 29 03/20/17 @ 08:37 am Brunswick, MD TPR. P. Kaitz

Catherine M. Moore 50 03/21/17 @ 01:51 am Annapolis, MD TFC S. Matthews

Eladio Martinez-Castro 37 03/22/17 @ 02:29 am Pr. Frederick, MD TFC J. Warrick

Lauren K. Cusic 25 03/26/17 @ 01:08 am La Plata, MD TFC J. Warrick