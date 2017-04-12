Wanted Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct

On Friday, April 7, 2017, at approximately 9:39 am, Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick for a report of a wanted subject.

Richard F. Virgin, 27 of Prince Frederick, was observed running into the woods.

After a foot pursuit involving crossing Route 4, he was located at a nearby restaurant in the men’s room.

Virgin caused a disturbance for both staff and patrons in the restaurant during arrest.

Virgin was charged with his active warrant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

