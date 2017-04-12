Prince Frederick Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, April 8, 2017, at approximately 9:45 am, Trooper First Class Costello from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Dares Beach Road, in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Caleb M. Fry, 26 of Prince Frederick, was observed driving without his seatbelt.

A distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed both marijuana and amphetamine Dextroamphetamine.

He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

