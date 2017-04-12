Wednesday’s Pet is HUGO

Wednesday’s Pet for 4/12/2017 HUGO

Featured Pet: Hugo

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Jack Russel Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Adoption Fee: Contact group for fee

Hugo is an older, fun loving Jack Russel Mix. He loves to play fetch, run and cuddle. Hugo would do best in a home with no small children or cats. He is looking for a loving forever home. Hugo would do fine in a home with other dogs his size. He will make a wonderful, loving companion.

If you are interested in Hugo, you can contact Angel at

Spirit1610@hotmail.com or call 410-257-4908 or you can set up an appointment to meet him.

http://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

