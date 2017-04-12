Hughesville Man Arrested for Driving While High on PCP and Possession of Drugs

On Friday, April 7, 2017, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Piney Church Road and Billingsley Road in Waldorf after the driver of a vehicle suddenly pulled out in front of an officer and then swerved between two lanes of traffic.

Upon contact, the driver exhibited numerous signs of impairment. As the driver exited the vehicle, he attempted to hide two cigarettes he was holding. The cigarettes had a strong chemical odor, and officers learned they were laced with PCP.

The driver, Gregory Allan Deavers, 50, of Hughesville, was arrested and charged with several traffic violations including driving on a suspended license and driving while impaired.

Deavers was also charged with possession of drugs.

Officer R. Ondrish investigated.

