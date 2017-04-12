Two Patrol Cars Struck By Suspected Impaired Driver on I-495

Two unoccupied Maryland State Police patrol vehicles at the scene of a crash on I-495 last night in Prince George’s County were struck by a driver who was later arrested for driving while impaired.

The driver is identified as Kenric L. Stephens, 62, of Temple Hills, Md. He is charged with driving while impaired and related traffic charges.

Shortly before 11 p.m. yesterday, two Maryland State Police patrol cars were stopped, one behind the other, in lane four of the inner loop of I-495, south of Allentown Road, while safeguarding the scene of a crash in the roadway. Both vehicles had their emergency lights activated. Both troopers were out of their vehicles and assisting those involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, later identified as Stephens, failed to stop and struck the rear of one of the patrol vehicles, driving it into the one in front. Troopers detected signs of impairment and further investigation led to the arrest of Stephens.

Stephens, who reported no injury, was taken to the Forestville Barrack for processing. He was then transported to the central booking center in Upper Marlboro for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Three lanes of I-495 at the scene of the crash were closed for about 45 minutes.

