Thomas Wayne Presgrave, 74, of Bryans Road, MD passed away on April 5, 2017. Wayne was born on November 16, 1942 in Washington DC to the late Thomas E. Presgrave and Earline O. Presgrave (Brownley).

Wayne was a retired Foreman/Photoengraver at the Washington Post, where he was a dedicated worker for over 40 years. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, particularly The Washington Redskins and The Washington Nationals. He was very sentimental and a man of routine. He had a love of Corvettes and classic cars. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

Wayne is survived by his children, Kathy L. Kelly (Christopher), Kenneth W. Presgrave (Carole), and Karen E. Dulmage (Joseph); his five grandchildren, Cameron Page, Hunter, Zachary, Cayden and Kellan Thomas (arriving soon); six step-grandchildren, Crystal, Anna, Lauren, Chance, Colin, and Sophie; sister, Mary G. Morris (Edward) and nephew Chris Barnes; former spouse and friend, Maureen Gloster (Presgrave); and, best friends for more than 60 years, Jack and Ann Burke.

A viewing will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11:30 am, Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746. Reception immediately following burial at The Residence Inn National Harbor – 192 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Parking garage directly behind the hotel or metered parking.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association in Wayne’s honor: http://action.lung.org/site/TR?pxfid=138219&pg=fund&fr_id=1080

