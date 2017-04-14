Carl Richard Hamilton, 55

Carl Richard Hamilton of Lexington Park, Maryland, died suddenly on April 6, 2017. He was 55 years old.

Affectionately known as “Ricky” or “Rick”, he was born on November 11, 1961 in La Plata, MD, son of Mary Gertrude Hamilton and the late Carl Herman Hamilton. Rick was a carpenter in the construction trade. He enjoyed shooting pool in the Pool League, playing the guitar, rooting for the Washington Redskins, spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Campbell.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Anna M. Hamilton; sons Carl Edward White and his wife Crystal, Justin Patrick Ellis and Kristal, Richard Andrew Hamilton; daughter Katie Jo Hamilton; Grandchildren Shawn White, Nathaniel White, McKenzie White, Saleen Ellis, Justin Ellis Jr. and Bentley George; siblings Vicki Myers, Arlene Vanlandingham, Joyce Patrick, Carla Wilkerson, Sandra Leon, and William “Bill” Hamilton.

Visitation on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with Services at 7:00 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.