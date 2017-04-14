Deirdre Una Murphy, 85

Deirdre Una Murphy, age 85 of Pomfret, Maryland, died April 9, 2017 at Charleston Assisted Living in Waldorf, Maryland.

In her earlier years, Deirdre worked as a bookkeeper and small business owner with her husband. She was a member of the Royal Hibernian Society. She enjoyed her arts and crafts and was a good pianist. In her later years, she was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland.

She was the daughter of John Murphy and Mary Sherwin Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John O. Murphy; her brothers, Vincent, Richard, Leo, Frank, Tom, and Desmond; and her sisters, May, Nora, Ursula, Sheila, and Brenda.

She is survived by her son, Brian K. Murphy and wife Susan; her daughters, Deirdre Byrne and husband Terrance and Derval Jezek and husband Brian. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Friends received on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 5-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11AM at Carmel of Port Tobacco, 5678 Mt. Carmel Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Fr. Mark Smith and Fr. Robert Golas. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials in Deirdre’s name are asked to Carmel of Port Tobacco, 5678 Mt. Carmel Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.