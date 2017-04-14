Roberta Joyce Putner Murray, 78

Heaven has gained an angel. Roberta Joyce Putner Murray of Waldorf, Maryland, born September 16, 1938, died unexpectedly at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center on April 10, 2017.

Roberta was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert “Bob” A. Murray, Jr.; her children, Jacqueline Kersey and husband James Martin, Janice Pineda and husband Victor, Kevin Murray, Keith Murray and wife Connie, Kenneth Murray and wife Debbie, Karl Murray and wife Karen, and Kyle Murray and wife Jackie Ann; and her sister, Diana Putner Beck and husband, Roy. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Roberta was a devout Roman Catholic and was a parishioner for 44 years at St. Philip the Apostle Church where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Roberta’s special charitable project was the St. Philip’s Angel Tree Program which she founded and ran for 25 years. Over the years, this program provided thousands of Christmas gifts for needy families and children. She was an Office Manager and professional Licensing Instructor with the Primerica business she shared with her husband since 1981. Roberta was Bob’s partner in business and life.

Friends received on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and also on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, Maryland 20746. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

Memorial contributions in Roberta’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.