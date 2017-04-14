Gilbert L. “Gil” Bauserman, 73 of Indian Head, Maryland, died April 11, 2017.

Gil was a veteran of the United States Army 1964-1967 and owner/operator and CEO of Maryland Airport for 50 plus years. He was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club, Meals on Wheels, and Governor of the Moose Lodge in Indian Head. He was also a member of the Maryland Airport Managers Association and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Bryans Road. Maryland Airport was his passion and was always working to make it better. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was the son of Charles Bauserman and Beulah Whitmore Bauserman. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn M. Bauserman and his son, Tony McNeel.

He is survived by his son, David Bauserman; his daughters, Shelly Hill, Tammy Potter, and Teresa Mitchell; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Brittany, Breezy, and Cameron; and his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Dylan, Kayci, Kali, Joshua, Amanda, Tony, and Adalyn.

Friends received on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 4-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11AM at the Indian Head Pavillion, 100 Walter Thomas Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.

Memorials in Gil’s name are asked to Grace Baptist Church, 7345 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, Maryland 20616 or The Civil Air Patrol.