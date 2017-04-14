Steven Ray Burgess, Sr., 59

Steven Ray Burgess, Sr., age 59, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 5, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 13, 1957 in Washington D.C. to the late Taylor Scott Burgess, Jr. and Irene Arnold and brother of the late Douglas Burgess. He joined the Army in 1975 and then married the love of his life, Margaret Anne Burgess, in Upper Marlboro, MD in 1979. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage together. He served his country in Germany, Korea, Virginia, and Oklahoma until retiring in 1995. After he retired from the Army he and Margaret made their home in Lexington Park, MD where they continued to raise their two adored children, Steven Ray Burgess, Jr. from Ballston Spa, NY and Stephanie Burgess Pulliam (Eric Pulliam) from Great Mills, MD. He also leaves behind his grandson Logan Chrsitopher Pulliam. Also Taryn Burgess Millsaps (Michael Millsaps) who he loved like a daughter and her family, Also Kathleen Raum (James Raum) and family, Johnathan Torney and daughter, Skye Torney, Elizabeth Schettino (John Schettino) and family, Tom Junkins (Maureen Junkins) and family, Martha Cole (Jeff Cole) and family, Pat and Jon Hutchens and many other Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Cousins, etc.

Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Redskins, and playing the Xbox. He was an extremely kind and generous man who would do anything to help others. At the time of his death, he worked for TSA.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the American Red Cross.