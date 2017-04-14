Monica Ivy Smith, 56, of California, MD passed away on April 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born on February 26, 1961 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Catherine M. Smith and James R. Smith. Monica is survived by her sons Bradley Carey (Kelly) of California, MD, and Brandon Copsey of Prince Frederick, MD. She was preceded in death by her sister Catherine M. Williams.

Monica was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1979. Monica was an Information Systems Security Officer for Patuxent Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD for 37 years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayer recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Mechanicsville, MD with Pastor Steve Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Bradley Carey, Brandon Copsey, Kolby Corrigan, Jeff Wood, Randy Wood, and Ronnie Clarke. Honorary Pallbearer will be Steven Pacobit.