James Richard Bowles, “Richie”, 48 of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 10, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 13, 1968 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the loving son of the late Mary Helen Bowles and Lewis Clements Bowls, Jr. Richie is survived by his sibling: Francis Lewis Bowles, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Joseph Scott Bowles of Hollywood, MD, and Gene Michael Bowles of Glen Burnie, MD. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1986.

Richie was the owner of a Drywall Company for 25 years, retiring in 2013. Richie enjoyed hunting, farming, and wrestling.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 17, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home chapel at 10:00 Am with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery Hollywood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Billy Joe Russell, Robbie Gibson, Joey Bean, Jerry Slene, Timmy Tippett, BP Clarke. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ciara Bowles.