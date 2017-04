Paul Ronald Carter, 53 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on April 7, 2017.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, April 21, 2017 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650