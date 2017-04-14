Two-Year-Old Killed in Tree Cutting Accident, 5-Year-Old has Serious Injuries

On Thursday, April 13, 2017, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8900 block of Turkey Hill Road in La Plata for the report of two injured children.

Upon arrival, officers found a two-year-old male and a five-year-old male (siblings) suffering from injuries after a tree fell on them.

A preliminary investigation revealed the father of the two boys was cutting down a tree in his backyard when the tree suddenly turned toward the children who were watching from about 50 feet away. Both children were flown to a hospital where the two-year-old was pronounced deceased.

The 5-year-old has serious injuries.

Detective J. Elliott is investigating.