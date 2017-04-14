Rockfish Season Opens on the Chesapeake Bay April 15

The state’s spring rockfish season begins Saturday, April 15, and anglers of all experience levels are invited to set out for the Chesapeake Bay from the shores of Calvert County. Home to the bay’s largest charter boat fleet, Calvert County’s experienced boat captains are standing by to help fishing enthusiasts reel in “the big one.”

Also known as rock, striped bass and stripers, the rockfish is Maryland’s official state fish and is widely known for its size and fighting ability. The rock can grow as long as 6 feet and weigh as much as 125 pounds. The record for a striped bass stands at 67 pounds, 8 ounces for a fish caught off Bloody Point in 1995. Are you ready to break some records? Last year, a 47.2 pounds rockfish earned John Weber Jr., the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association Spring Tournament’s $75,193 purse. The 2017 trophy season runs through May 15. Anglers may catch one striped bass per day measuring 35 inches or larger.

