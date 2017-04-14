St. Mary’s County Public Schools Celebrate Month of the Military Child

Capt. Scott Starkey, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer, and Dawn Simpson, installation school liaison officer, met with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education April 5 to celebrate the Month of the Military Child.

Starkey spoke at the event, thanking St. Mary’s County public Schools for their commitment to military children during Month of the Military Child and throughout year, noting the unique strength of character that is maintained by military children and bolstered by the partnership between NAS Patuxent River and the St. Mary’s County school system.

A resolution was signed at the event declaring April as the Month of the Military Child in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the community. The resolution encouraged school staff and students to recognize this month with appropriate ceremonies and activities that honor, support, and thank military-connected children.

