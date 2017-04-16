UPDATE: Names Released in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Hughesville

UPDATE 4/16/2017 @ 11:50 A.M.: On April 15, 2017 at approximately 10:55 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a personal injury motor vehicle collision on northbound Leonardtown Road north of Cracklingtown Road.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Leonardtown Road north of Cracklingtown Road when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, which witnesses reported was traveling at a high rate of speed. Following the initial collision, the Suburban traveled off the right side of the roadway and over several embankments. The Suburban continued into a wooded area where it struck several trees as well as a telephone pole which it severed. The Suburban then overturned and caught fire. Four passengers were able to escape the Suburban and were assisted in doing so by witnesses, one of whom suffered minor burns during their effort to assist.

The four passengers who escaped the Suburban were transported to D.C Children’s Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Prince George’s Hospital Center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 for treatment of their injuries. The operator and passenger in the Grand Cherokee were also injured and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

As a result of injuries sustained in the collision and resulting fire, the driver and front seat passenger of the Suburban were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Michael Lee Simms, 49, of Linden, Virginia and Lashawnia Inez Hagan, 49, of Waldorf.

They were both transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Investigators conducted multiple interviews and collected evidence on scene. As a result of their findings, speed, driver error and alcohol are believed to be the causes of this collision.

La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team and Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, personnel from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Rescue Sqaud, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Dentsville EMS provided assistance as well.

This investigation is being continued by Corporal J. Zimmerman, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-015718.

