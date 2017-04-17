VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident in Dameron Leads to Fly Out

April 17, 2017

On Monday, April 17, 2017, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Three Notch Road in the area of King James Parkway, in Dameron.

Upon arrival, first responders, encountered a two-vehicle accident with both vehicles still in the roadway. Extraction was required for the driver of the Hyundai .

Early reports indicate, a Hyundai Elantra was struck in the rear by a Ford Taurus .

Two patients were taken to a local hospital and a third was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7.



 



