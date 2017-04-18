UPDATE : Name of Deceased Crew Member Who Died in Black Hawk Training Flight Released

4/18/17 UPDATE – Official Military Press Release: One crew member died and two were injured when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a routine training flight, April 17 at approximately 1:17 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, Tennessee died at the scene.

Tomlin was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m., by a St. Mary’s County first responder.

Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, a pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda, Charlie Company commander, were injured in the incident. Both are listed in critical condition at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland.

Both service members are assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion.

The crash site was secured shortly after the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama arrived on site at 4:23 p.m., to begin the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers, their families and friends,” said Col Amanda Azubuike, director of public affairs, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. “Our top priority is the health of our soldiers and ensuring that their family members are provided the support they need.”

“The families of the service members request that we respect their privacy during this challenging time,” said Azubuike.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

