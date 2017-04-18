UPDATE : Name of Deceased Crew Member Who Died in Black Hawk Training Flight Released

4/18/17 UPDATE – Official Military Press Release: One crew member died and two were injured when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a routine training flight, April 17 at approximately 1:17 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Maryland.
Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, a UH-60 crew chief assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion originally from Chapel Hill, Tennessee died at the scene.
Tomlin was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m., by a St. Mary’s County first responder.
Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, a pilot, and Capt. Terikazu Onoda, Charlie Company commander, were injured in the incident. Both are listed in critical condition at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland.
Both service members are assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion.
The crash site was secured shortly after the incident.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama arrived on site at 4:23 p.m., to begin the investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers, their families and friends,” said Col Amanda Azubuike, director of public affairs, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. “Our top priority is the health of our soldiers and ensuring that their family members are provided the support they need.”
“The families of the service members request that we respect their privacy during this challenging time,” said Azubuike.
We will provide additional information as it becomes available.
4/17/17 UPDATE – Official Military Press Release: On Monday, April 17th, 2017, one crew member died and two were injured as a result of a helicopter crash during a training exercise at approximately 1:37 p.m., at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown.
The UH-60 Blackhawk is from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. At the time of the incident, it was conducting a routine training flight.
Three crew members were on board. The two injured crew members, one in serious and one in critical condition, are at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland. The names will be released upon notification of next-of-kin.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama will be at the site of the incident, Tuesday, April 18 to conduct the investigation.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. “Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”
We will provide additional information as it becomes available.
4/17/2017: On Monday, April 17th, 2017, at approximately 1:20 p.m., rescue personnel were dispatched to a reported aircraft crash at the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown.
First responders arrived on scene to find an Army Uh-60 military helicopter crashed on the third hole of the golf course.
It was initially reported, one occupant self extricated himself, while two additional military personnel remained trapped. During an extensive extrication, One of the occupants was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Emergency Services Command is coordinating with law enforcement and U.S. Military to control the scene.
The other two military personal are being flown to an area trauma center.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
I was watching the two copters when I saw the one on the left tilt to the left/port and disappear below the tree line.
No one on the base was interested in what I saw.
Because it’s not the Navy’s Investigation. It’s the Army’s.
What a tragedy…. My thoughts and prayers are with the crew and their families.
My condolences to the families/friends of the injured and deceased. The only silver lining is they were able to come down in an area away from houses. They must have really been out of control though because there is a clearing less then 100 yards from the trees where they crashed. If the reports are correct and a piece fell off just before they went out of control then they either hit a bird with their prop or the maintenance crew has some explaining to do. The investigation will clear everything up and the 2 survivors should shed some light on the incident.
Once in my youth, I was in a helicopter that went down. The most horrifying few moments in my life, and men died.
@Jim – what you perceive as reckless may not be anything close to reality. Aviation is far more regulated than anyone whose not a pilot could ever understand, especially the military. That said, there are still the bad apples when it comes to pilots, who take more risk than they are authorized to.
From everything I have seen, it looks like this could be a very significant mechanical failure. Witness describing the aircraft as spinning, with parts falling off, a video shot of a large piece of the helicopter a significant distance away. If that’s the case, its a small miracle if anyone survives.
They have put up the large American Flags up on almost all the utility poles from Bull Rd leading into Breton Bay for our Fallen/Injured Soldiers and for when they take the helo out.