Valley Lee Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Suboxone

On Thursday, April 13, 2017, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Trooper First Class T. Davis, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 at Southern Connector Boulevard, in Lusby for traffic violations.

The strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted, and quantities of marijuana, heroin and suboxone were found prepared for distribution.

Lance K. Cutchember, 35 of Valley Lee was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Cutchember went before a District Court Commissioner and bail was set at $10,000.00. Cutchember was released after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities. Cutchember is scheduled to appear in District Court on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

In January 2015, Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, began an investigation into the electronic sending and receiving of pornographic images utilizing Facebook messaging service between an adult male suspect and a 14 year old female.

Detectives determined between November 2014 and January 2015, the suspect, Lance K. Cutchember, 33 of Valley Lee sent nude photographs of himself to the victim and requested she send nude photographs of herself in return. The victim informed the suspect of her age (14), and refused his request at the beginning of their corresponding with each other. The victim refused multiple requests for photographs; however the suspect began offering tangible gifts to the victim. The victim subsequently sent a partially nude photograph of herself to the suspect. After receiving the photograph, the suspect began to repeatedly ask to meet the victim in person. The victim became frightened and informed her mother of the incidents who notified police.

On January 27, 2015, Detective Corporal David Alexander arrested Lance K. Cutchember, 33 of Valley Lee, at his residence without incident.

Cutchember was subsequently charged with Possession of Child Pornography – Visual Representation and Child Pornography – Solicit / Engage a Minor.

Cutchember was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he appeared before District Court Commissioner, Christopher Leseman, and bail was set at $20,000.00.

In October of 2015, Cutchember plead guilty to two counts of showing obscene matter to a minor, and was sentenced to one year and six months in jail.